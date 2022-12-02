State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stake Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 3.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in State Street by 26.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in State Street by 1.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in State Street by 28.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of State Street by 15.0% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,241,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,163,000 after purchasing an additional 161,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $78.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.98.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.96.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

