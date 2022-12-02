State Street (NYSE:STT) Shares Gap Up to $73.93

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.93, but opened at $79.54. State Street shares last traded at $78.71, with a volume of 27,886 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on State Street from $71.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.96.

State Street Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of State Street by 42.9% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in State Street by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in State Street by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in State Street by 2.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in State Street by 0.8% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

