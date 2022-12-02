Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Shares Gap Down to $8.22

Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.22, but opened at $7.72. Steelcase shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 3,068 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steelcase in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Steelcase Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $910.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Steelcase Cuts Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.70 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steelcase

In other news, CEO Sara E. Armbruster acquired 5,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $39,170.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,404,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steelcase

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,307,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,872,000 after buying an additional 1,368,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,705,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after buying an additional 1,152,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,794,000 after buying an additional 277,505 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,436,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,336,000 after buying an additional 3,778,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,635,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,224,000 after buying an additional 235,537 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

