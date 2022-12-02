Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Stepan were worth $8,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Stepan by 187.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 306.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 55.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 17.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

Insider Activity at Stepan

In other news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,156 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $222,089.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,074.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,308 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $583,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,135,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,156 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $222,089.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,074.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stepan Price Performance

Shares of SCL opened at $112.28 on Friday. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $91.64 and a fifty-two week high of $126.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $719.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.48 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Stepan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stepan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Stepan

(Get Rating)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.