Stephen Tomisich Buys 338,235 Shares of Trajan Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TRJ) Stock

Trajan Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TRJ – Get Rating) insider Stephen Tomisich acquired 338,235 shares of Trajan Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.87 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of A$632,499.45 ($421,666.30).
Trajan Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.80.
Trajan Group Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Stories
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for Trajan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trajan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.