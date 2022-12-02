STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in STERIS were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.4% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in STERIS by 11.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in STERIS by 0.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in STERIS by 6.0% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock opened at $192.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1,748.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,708.94%.

STE has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

