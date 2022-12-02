StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Continental Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.82.

Continental Resources Stock Performance

Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.29.

Institutional Trading of Continental Resources

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.10). Continental Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

