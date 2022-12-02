Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Shares Gap Down to $8.46

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.46, but opened at $8.26. Summit Hotel Properties shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 3,811 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INN. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $917.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Summit Hotel Properties Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Director Mehulkumar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 3,000 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $25,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,070.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 313.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

