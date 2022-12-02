Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Holdings Raised by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,572 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 439,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 115.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 28,048 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 159,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 43,053 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 43.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,110,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,954,000 after acquiring an additional 639,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHO opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

