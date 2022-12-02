Swiss National Bank Buys Shares of 47,900 Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 47,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Titan Machinery by 4.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Titan Machinery by 16.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Titan Machinery by 7.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TITN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Titan Machinery to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $42.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.10. Titan Machinery Inc. has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $44.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.68. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $668.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.00 million. Research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

