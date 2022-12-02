Swiss National Bank Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 328,400 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 43,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 10.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,607 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 88.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,234 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 18,854 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 490.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,962 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after buying an additional 665,221 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at 4.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of 4.72. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of 3.53 and a twelve month high of 15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of -0.07. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 51.17%. The firm had revenue of 63.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 62.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 13,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.22, for a total value of 58,278.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 591,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,494,125.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 45,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.22, for a total value of 192,680.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,750,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately 7,386,506.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 13,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.22, for a total value of 58,278.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 591,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,494,125.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 715,659 shares of company stock worth $3,940,747. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RKLB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen raised Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $6.50 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen raised Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 11.61.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.