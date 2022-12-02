Swiss National Bank Has $1.27 Million Stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cutera were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cutera by 592.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 1,515.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CUTR. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Cutera Trading Up 5.0 %

Cutera Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $49.97 on Friday. Cutera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $980.16 million, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.97.

(Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

Featured Articles

