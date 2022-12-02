Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in 8X8 by 1,141.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 88,953 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in 8X8 by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $498.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.42.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $187.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 8X8 from $6.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on 8X8 from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.96.

In related news, CEO David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $93,633.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,073.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 44,749 shares of company stock worth $195,307 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

