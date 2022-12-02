Swiss National Bank Takes $1.26 Million Position in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 126,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NRGV. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter valued at $21,416,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,461,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,341,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at $1,584,000. Institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRGV opened at $3.61 on Friday. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54.

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRGV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Energy Vault to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Vault has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

In other Energy Vault news, Director William Gross sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $88,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,639,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,953,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,750 shares of company stock valued at $563,475. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

