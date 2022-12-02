T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Short Interest Update

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 664,000 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the October 31st total of 470,900 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 407,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of T2 Biosystems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 318.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 236,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 306,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 449.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 440,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 33.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of TTOO stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $30.85. The company has a market cap of $12.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

TTOO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T2 Biosystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

(Get Rating)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

See Also

