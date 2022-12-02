Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Talos Energy by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Talos Energy had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $377.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TALO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.