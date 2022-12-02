Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tenable were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Tenable by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at $906,282.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $476,258.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $671,193.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,282.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,608 shares of company stock worth $1,928,959 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -53.62 and a beta of 1.31. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

