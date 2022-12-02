Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Holdings Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 74.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 35.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $155.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $190.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.13.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $736.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.86 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $556,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,505.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $632,352.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $319,787.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $556,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,505.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,231 shares of company stock worth $2,067,954. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

