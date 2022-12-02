TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard Sells 25,000 Shares

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFIIGet Rating) Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.12, for a total value of C$3,552,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,270,651 shares in the company, valued at C$606,940,649.47.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 4th, Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.95, for a total value of C$6,197,500.00.

TFI International Price Performance

TSE:TFII opened at C$143.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$132.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of C$12.52 billion and a PE ratio of 13.58. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of C$93.63 and a one year high of C$146.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFII shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. National Bankshares cut their target price on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TFI International from C$113.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a C$131.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$123.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$137.42.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

