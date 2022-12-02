The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,146 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.2% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,055,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $643,557,000 after acquiring an additional 489,118 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at about $71,486,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $455,046,000 after acquiring an additional 212,257 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 92.6% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 349,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,310,000 after acquiring an additional 167,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $467,719,000 after acquiring an additional 165,647 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.10.

Shares of COO stock opened at $326.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.68. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $430.67. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

