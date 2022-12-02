The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,982 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 3,186.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Mosaic in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mosaic to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

Mosaic Price Performance

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $49.10 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.