Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Short Interest Down 30.1% in November

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the October 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thoughtworks news, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 14,479 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $171,141.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,519 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,194.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ferguson sold 20,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,464.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,860 shares of company stock valued at $748,963. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 548.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. 18.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Price Performance

Thoughtworks stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. Thoughtworks has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Thoughtworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Thoughtworks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

About Thoughtworks

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.