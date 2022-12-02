Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Short Interest Down 24.0% in November

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the October 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $44.52 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $49.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 36,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 15,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

