Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Position Reduced by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,163,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,635,000 after buying an additional 409,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,763,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,035,000 after acquiring an additional 150,960 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,369,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,062,000 after purchasing an additional 93,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.76.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,529. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $178.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.87. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

