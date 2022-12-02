Trellis Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,970.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.7% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2,713.3% during the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 13,078 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2,221.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 95,632 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,157,000 after buying an additional 91,513 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,999.1% during the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 453,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,148,000 after buying an additional 431,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,981,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $210,440,000 after buying an additional 1,882,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $787,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,236,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $95.50 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.87 and a 12 month high of $177.50. The stock has a market cap of $974.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.