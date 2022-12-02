Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 34.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 5.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 49.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Stock Performance

Shares of WPP opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPP Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WPP from GBX 700 ($8.37) to GBX 730 ($8.73) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on WPP from GBX 900 ($10.77) to GBX 850 ($10.17) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.39) to GBX 1,100 ($13.16) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $875.50.

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.