Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 588 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 161,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:GWW opened at $603.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $552.61 and a 200 day moving average of $524.02. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $612.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $590.29.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.