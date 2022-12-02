Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stock Holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,555 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,567,461 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Forestar Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 947,334 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 117,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Forestar Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 41,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 31.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,849 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Forestar Group from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Forestar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $745.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.69. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

