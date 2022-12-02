Trexquant Investment LP Invests $252,000 in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MYRG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 675,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,528,000 after acquiring an additional 113,270 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,686,000 after buying an additional 112,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,868,000 after buying an additional 77,662 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in MYR Group by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 142,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,721,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $95.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.62. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.77 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.05.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

