Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $246,000 Investment in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Trading Down 0.7 %

AerCap stock opened at $60.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $69.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price target on AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

AerCap Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.