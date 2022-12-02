Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $255,000 Investment in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 5,312.5% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 236.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $146,461.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,814,026.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $146,461.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,814,026.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $42,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,208 shares of company stock worth $1,549,651 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CIEN opened at $44.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.58.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.95 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.74.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

