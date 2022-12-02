Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 183,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 95,935 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $17.57 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19.

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Profile

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $61,394.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,350.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $87,569.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,563.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $61,394.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,350.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,588 shares of company stock valued at $284,789. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

