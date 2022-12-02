Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 183,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 95,935 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $17.57 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19.
Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Profile
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.