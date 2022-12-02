Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 1,682 BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in BeiGene in the second quarter valued at about $6,443,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in BeiGene by 67.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 383,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,388,000 after buying an additional 154,335 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in BeiGene by 2.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BeiGene by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $4,684,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,070,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $417,548.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,629,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,994,897.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $4,684,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,070,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,507 shares of company stock worth $10,273,368 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BGNE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of BeiGene to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.50.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $194.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.87. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $118.18 and a one year high of $365.16. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.82.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

