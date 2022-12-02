Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 5,634 Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,634 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,132,000 after acquiring an additional 39,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after acquiring an additional 72,801 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,116,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,792,000 after acquiring an additional 249,096 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 926,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 523,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 104,666 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Century Communities in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Century Communities Price Performance

Shares of CCS opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.74. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average is $47.62.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 13.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 4.40%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

