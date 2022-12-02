Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,125 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Bumble were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bumble by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bumble by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Bumble by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Bumble by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMBL. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Bumble to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bumble from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

BMBL stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.26 and a beta of 1.90. Bumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

