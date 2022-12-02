Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 25,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 78,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 2,124.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 95,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 91,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 1st quarter valued at $1,370,000. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVII opened at $9.97 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

