Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donegal Group

In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 5,937 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $89,470.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,466,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,796,492.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 2,140 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $33,234.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,676.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 5,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $89,470.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,466,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,796,492.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 136,396 shares of company stock worth $2,062,818 and have sold 51,997 shares worth $801,580. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $479.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,479.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,606.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DGICA. TheStreet upgraded Donegal Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th.

Donegal Group Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

