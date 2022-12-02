Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $862,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 26,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,567,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,847,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,567,511 shares in the company, valued at $193,847,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,505,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,837.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,500 shares of company stock worth $18,069,167 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKR. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $78.65 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $82.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.