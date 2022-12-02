TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Short Interest Update

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,490,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the October 31st total of 11,150,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
TuSimple Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ TSP opened at $2.24 on Friday. TuSimple has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $41.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03.
TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 36.09% and a negative net margin of 4,697.76%. The company had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TuSimple by 10.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TuSimple by 52.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in TuSimple in the first quarter worth $219,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its holdings in TuSimple by 14.1% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 2,421,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,544,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in TuSimple by 9.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TuSimple Company Profile
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
