TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Short Interest Update

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,490,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the October 31st total of 11,150,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

TuSimple Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ TSP opened at $2.24 on Friday. TuSimple has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $41.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 36.09% and a negative net margin of 4,697.76%. The company had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut TuSimple from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TuSimple by 10.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TuSimple by 52.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in TuSimple in the first quarter worth $219,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its holdings in TuSimple by 14.1% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 2,421,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,544,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in TuSimple by 9.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

