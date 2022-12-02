Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the October 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twin Disc

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,538,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 698,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 520,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 516,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 484,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWIN. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Twin Disc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twin Disc in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Twin Disc Stock Up 4.4 %

TWIN opened at $11.14 on Friday. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $153.59 million, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.38. Twin Disc had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Twin Disc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.