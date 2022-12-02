UBS Group AG Acquires 21,425 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 359,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,425 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $87,000.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

SUSC stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $27.71.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

