UBS Group AG Acquires 61,165 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,165 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $7,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 207,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on KRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.25.

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 1.2 %

Kilroy Realty Increases Dividend

KRC stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $79.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.92%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

