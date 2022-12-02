UBS Group AG Acquires 74,826 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 260,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,826 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $32.96 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average is $31.50.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

