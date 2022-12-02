UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122,036 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in JOYY were worth $8,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in JOYY by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JOYY during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in JOYY by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 86,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 25,863 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in JOYY by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JOYY during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on JOYY from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

JOYY Stock Performance

YY stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54. JOYY Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.17.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.49. JOYY had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

JOYY Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.21%.

JOYY Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

