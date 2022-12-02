UBS Group AG Buys 48,494 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 475,893 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,494 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $7,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEVI. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 676.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,678 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $26.29.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on LEVI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 2,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $42,693.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,524.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 2,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $42,693.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,524.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $70,550.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,979 shares of company stock valued at $712,791 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.