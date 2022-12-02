UBS Group AG Buys 8,855 Shares of VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of VanEck Steel ETF worth $7,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VanEck Steel ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Steel ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 106,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Steel ETF by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 43,384 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Steel ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,481,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Steel ETF by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 31,003 shares during the last quarter.

SLX opened at $62.39 on Friday. VanEck Steel ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.28.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

