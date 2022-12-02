UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 527,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,823 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $8,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,562,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Main Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 219,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 99,688 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 130.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 69,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EUFN stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.