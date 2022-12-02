UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,795 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.5% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 4.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 13.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 11.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 10.1 %

Darling Ingredients Profile

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $64.60 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.71 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.62 and its 200 day moving average is $72.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

