UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $7,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 84.5% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 25,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,124,000.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of INDY stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.17 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.32.

iShares India 50 ETF Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.