UBS Group AG Has $7.69 Million Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) by 152.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 642,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,851 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $7,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 183,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUC opened at $11.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

